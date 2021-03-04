If you know someone (like me) who has never been able to make any real progress with respect to “moving-on” from a major and traumatic “loss” and heartache in their life, I want to suggest that you encourage them to learn about the issue and concept of “unresolved grief.” There is a lot about it online. It might provide them with some validation of and support and comfort for their grief and ongoing suffering.
Something that I found helpful was the finding that for some people, the grief and suffering and longing for the deceased person actually gets worse and more painful over time. It does not get easier over time. So, if you or someone who you know has not been able to “just snap out of it and get over it,” there is nothing wrong with you and you are not somehow mentally ill or mentally disordered.
I hope this will help someone.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.