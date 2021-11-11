In the past, whenever I had a dental emergency, my previous dentist never seemed to be able to fit me in or was on vacation. I switched to Dr. Rick Rzepka and he has been phenomenal. He found and corrected major dental issues that my previous dentist missed. But here’s what really impressed me.
Late one Friday night, I had an incredibly painful tooth. I contacted Rzepka, expecting he would put me off like my previous dentist. Rzepka told me to meet him in his office early the next day, which was a Saturday, and did an emergency root canal. Dental emergencies – specifically painful ones – need to be addressed as soon as possible.
I’m so glad I found a dentist that understands and puts my health and comfort first – rather than his convenience.
Monica Silver
South Euclid