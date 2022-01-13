Jewish organizations and leaders were very vocal about situations like the death of George Floyd. But they are strangely silent when it comes to the growing problem of inflation. Inflation is a nuisance for middle-class families, but it is a serious problem for lower-income Americans.
Inflation is at a 40-year high and shows no signs of a significant reversal. People need gasoline to get to work, take their children to school and get to medical appointments. Food prices are increasing –
and food pantries report unprecedented requests. The price of home heating oil is up; some families will face the difficult choice of staying warm or eating. Inflation has made the lack of affordable housing even more of a problem.
If we care about people, it’s time for Jewish leaders and organizations to publicly question the policies that come from Washington. Inflation is a social justice issue.
Larry Singer
Delaware, Ohio