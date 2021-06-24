Thanks for letting readers know about InMotion’s new building (“InMotion relocates to Beachwood to serve those with Parkinson’s,” June 18). The expanded facility was needed in response to the increasing number of people seeking the holistic services offered by InMotion, which are all free to its clients and their care partners.
InMotion’s evidence-based Parkinson’s movement programs make a difference for more than 1,000 people and their families – and now it has more room and expanded programming all in one location, the only facility of its kind in the nation. I’d urge anyone with Parkinson’s disease to call 216-342-4417 and ask for a tour today to see how this supportive community can be of help.
Bruce Goodman, President
InMotion
Beachwood