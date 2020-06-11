This is in reference to Another Vu’s advertisement May 22, which criticizes the termination of four inspectors general. Evidently, this practice is not limited to the current president.
Gerald Walpin, who was appointed by President George W. Bush as the inspector general for National and Community Service, was ousted by the Obama administration when he discovered irregularities in the funding of a nonprofit. The State Department did not have an inspector general for over four years during Obama’s tenure; Fred Weiderhold was removed from serving as Amtrak’s inspector general; the International Trade Commission’s acting inspector general, Judith Gwynn was fired; the inspector general for the Wall Street bailout, Neil Barofsky, was stymied in his efforts to oversee a lending program; Patrick McFarland, inspector general for the Office of Personnel Management, received a threat from the Office of Management and Budget that he had better not investigate the OMB’s budget; and the FBI chose not to share information with Michael Horowitz, inspector general of the Department of Justice, who led an investigation of fast and furious, a procedure in which a U.S. Border Patrol officer died.
Russian-style swill of corruption, indeed.
Chaya Tabak
Cleveland Heights