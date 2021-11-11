In her recent letter to the Cleveland Jewish News regarding House Bill 248, Dr. Miriam Weiss writes that the bill addresses the issue of privacy and “promotes fundamental medical ethical principles outlined in the Nuremberg Code” (“Civil discourse needed,” Nov. 5).
It is clear that the issue is not simply privacy, but when public health and welfare concerns override privacy and individual rights. However, her mention of the Nuremberg Code is perplexing. The Nuremberg Code was written in response to the heinous and illegal medical experimentation on human beings by the Nazis. My review of H.B. 248 finds no mention of experimentation.
Invoking the Nuremberg Code is a trope used by vaccine skeptics to discredit the COVID-19 vaccines that were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Is Weiss implying that any of the vaccines approved by the FDA (whether regular or emergency use approval) are “experimental” and in violation of the Nuremberg Code, or does her statement represent a limited understanding of the code and its history and of the vaccine approval process?
Max Wiznitzer, M.D.
Shaker Heights