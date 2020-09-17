Stewart B. Epstein’s letter to the editor on Sept. 4 about political conservatism brings to mind the different meanings of that term religiously and politically (“‘Dark’ reasons behind conservative shift”). I have been associated with politics a good part of my working life, and the political term conservative connotes a tilt to the right. Liberal goes in the other direction. In religion, to me it is in the middle of Orthodox and Reform.
My parents, refugees from the Ukraine, came to America as Orthodox Jews. Yet, they eased into Conservative as a modern transfer. My late brother, Herman, was bar mitzvahed at Park Synagogue. I laid tefillin until I was drafted into the U.S. Army at 18. During my mid-life, I eased into Reform for personal reasons, but kept my
Conservative principles. I feel I am no less a Jew for doing that.
In politics, the term has an entirely different meaning. The point that irks me in Epstein’s letter is that we need to respect how others feel religiously and politically even though we abhor some of the differences. When I was in the infantry in World War II, my buddies knew I was Jewish (because we took showers in the nude). My dog tags had the letter H for religion, which is a language, not J for religion. The explanation was if I were caught by Germans, they would not know the difference.
Yeah, sure. So, I respect Epstein. I hope he respects me.
David H. Brown
North Bethesda, Md.