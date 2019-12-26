At the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment, the Republicans put forward the argument that there has been a rash of impeachments in the last 50 years – three – while in the previous 180 years there was only one.
Let me suggest a partial answer to this phenomenon: the 20th century gave birth to dictatorships and genocide like the world had never seen before. Americans who fought against such tyranny in the 1940s made a solemn pledge to never again allow such horror on the face of the Earth and thankfully they passed on their pledge to their children and grandchildren (us). Impeachment of potential tyrannical rule in this country was a part of that pledge.
We, as Jewish and non-Jewish Americans, never thought that the European tragedy could happen here. But it is here now and looking at us right smack in the face. The obstruction of Congress by President Donald Trump is clear and undeniable, and has rendered a death blow to the separation of powers guidelines in the Constitution. Richard Nixon, a brilliant lawyer, understood that such a precedent would damage the Constitution beyond repair, and did the honorable thing by resigning for the sake of the country (even before the full House of Representatives voted).
Trump will survive the Senate trial because he has been able to distract his followers into believing that his abusive behavior relative to the Constitution is merely part of a political we/they game. He will probably be strengthened by Congress’ failure to remove him from office and go on to win the 2020 election.
And, the ultimate cost will be our freedom.
Democracy, as we have known it, will be over, if not in our lifetime, surely in the lifetime of our children.
Steve Wolotsky
Lakewood