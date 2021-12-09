The announcement of a “conservative” columnist being added to your staff has mixed feelings for me. In my nearly 15 years with The Cleveland Press, Columbus Citizen and Circleville Herald, followed by 24 years with the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation and Government Printing (now Publishing) Office – all as a spokesman – has provided me with crucial experience of having been on both sides of the news.

I understand an effort for a broad perspective of “both sides” of the news. But the description of Jonathan Tobin as “conservative” is troubling. He has worked for right-wing publications such as The Federalist, New York Post and Newsweek. All I ask is an understanding of the term “conservative.” I grew up in Cleveland in a Conservative household, which to me is the transition from Orthodox of my parents to Conservative of my older brother and me. We both were bar mitzvah and both attended the Jewish version of high school. I laid tefillin until I was drafted into the army.

I have become more and more liberal, which is what conservative means to me these days. I was a University Heights councilman and a rotating chairman of a board of appeals in a Maryland suburb. That said, I understand politics mostly on a personal level. But living in the Washington, D.C., area since 1967 has given me a solid perspective of politics. But I still love the Cleveland area.

David Brown

North Bethesda, Md.

