As someone who has worked in a city room of a “great metropolitan newspaper” (no, not The Daily Planet), I know that just seeing one’s name in print is cause for appreciation.
In that light, it feels almost churlish of me to cite the need for a minor correction in the article highlighting the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School’s jubilee (“Mandel JDS to shine light on honorees during spring jubilee,” May 14). I am honored and grateful that the school in which I was privileged to work as head of school will be featuring a tribute to me at the school’s jubilee on May 23.
I’ll note that though my tenure at the school was 17 years, I did not retire upon leaving the school. I’m happy to say that in August of the previous year I became the national executive director of the American Friends of Kidum, and have the pleasure of working with and supporting 16 schools and residences in Israel. So much of what I’m able to bring to my new position was honed during my time at The Agnon School/Mandel JDS, and for that I’m doubly grateful. I look forward to seeing my former colleagues and friends at the school’s jubilee, and celebrating a truly exceptional Jewish institution.
Jerry D. Isaak-Shapiro
Executive Director
American Friends of Kidum