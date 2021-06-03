It was wonderful to see so many friends and colleagues at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School’s “Spring Jubilee: Live in Your Living Room,” in celebration of the school’s (first) 51 years (“Mandel JDS recognizes school successes, future at jubilee,” May 28).
Personally and professionally, I was a beneficiary of the Habers’ support, so it was particularly meaningful that the event was hosted by Irwin and Ida at their home, and I deeply appreciated Irwin’s kind words about my 17 years at the school.
The tallit I shared with everyone that day was a gift from the staff and faculty, along with a kiddush cup and a book of memories. Because of COVID and the unusual ending of the school year, I was not able to properly thank the teachers, specialists and administrators with whom I was fortunate to have worked for all those years. The tallit, kiddush cup and book were meaningful in and of themselves; that they came from my professional colleagues – my friends – made them even more significant to me. To them, I offer my deepest appreciation, and my admiration and respect for all that they do for the school and for the community.
Jerry D. Isaak-Shapiro
Executive Director
American Friends of Kidum