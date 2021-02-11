Once again the state of Ohio buys lots of Israel bonds and once again the Cleveland Jewish News tauts this. And once again, no one asks where the $10 million goes.
Isn’t it incumbent, let alone a legal fiduciary responsibility and accountability to us, the taxpayers?
One can only hope that Ohio isn’t funding Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, who no longer recognizes most of the world’s Jews because we aren’t Orthodox, or parochial schools, which now, reportedly have reduced emphasis on math and science courses. Too bad we descendants of Jewish
great-grandparents and grandparents from 1800s Eastern Europe can’t vote against funding a government that chooses not to recognize so many of us. Some tribute to those brave travelers who escaped pogroms. Now that’s a shanda.
Andrea Lyn
South Euclid