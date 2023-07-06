Jews and Israel are not responsible for fundamentalist Christian support for the Jewish state, nor relate to Christian fundamentalist dogma that Israel will be the place where the end of the world will take place. Nor does that support detract from the miracle of the rebirth of the Jewish ancestral home after being exiled for over 2,000 years.
Jews experiencing widespread antisemitism welcome all the support they can get. Some of that support is from the Arab world that one by one is signing normalization treaties with Israel. Even though Israel and Saudi Arabia have not yet negotiated an agreement, Saudi dignitaries are wishing Israel a peaceful and prosperous future as they do for a future Palestinian state. Now, only if we can get the Palestinians to agree to accept the legitimacy of the Jewish state, debates about who and why Israel is supported will be unnecessary.
Larry Shapiro
Calgary, Alberta, Canada