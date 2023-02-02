There is a cloud over Israel, and not just the normal clouds of war, but a malaise over the whole country. A change that is fundamentally and irreversibly eroding the fabric of society.
One-hundred-thousand people marching in the streets of Tel Aviv protesting against the governing coalition’s judiciary proposals, including legislation that would allow the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, to overrule Supreme Court decisions. Two Israeli high-tech firms pulling funds out of Israel, citing risks posed by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Over $54 billion has been invested in Israeli companies in just the last five years. With no warning, the government closed cultural and entertainment events on Friday nights in some towns.
Netanyahu is fond of saying that Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people, and that he is their leader. (Funny, I don’t remember electing him.) The Jewish people worldwide, and the countries that helped Israel establish the State of Israel, created a state based on liberal democratic values. Not an autocratic state that erodes these values, narrows the definition of who is a Jew, and not respecting minority religions.
Jewish organizations, which helped create and support the state of Israel need to speak out forcefully on the changes happening in Israel today. The UJA-Federation of New York, is speaking out for the first time, against the Israeli government. Other Federations need to join them.
Rockets, terrorists, antisemitism and Iran are not the only threat to Israel. The threat from within is just as great.
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights