Jewish Federation of Cleveland President Erika Rudin-Luria, along with 30 other Federation leaders, recently met with Israel’s leaders about the legislation that would reduce the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court. (“JFNA sends message as judicial overhaul plan continues,” March 24) They went to show support for the state of Israel without taking a position on how the matter should be resolved. I commend them for this effort, but let’s be clear about what is at stake.
If the coalition plan is approved, the government could control the appointment of a majority of the members of the Supreme Court. A second law, which has yet to be introduced, would not allow the Supreme Court to override laws passed by the Knesset. In theory, the Knesset could pass a law to arrest every member of the opposition, and there would be no court to stop it. Simply no check and balance on the executive or legislative branch.
There would be no guardrails on the government protecting the rights of women and minorities, who is a Jew, settlement expansion into the West Bank. For example, there is already legislation introduced to replace security in the West Bank from the military to local police under the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has long been accused of being a provocateur. Next could come annexation, and do you think the government will give Palestinian Arabs the vote? Israel would become an apartheid state and lose the support of every country in the world.
Simply stated, Israel is moving from a liberal democracy to an authoritarian theocracy.
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights