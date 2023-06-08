The state of Israel’s recently approved budget, allocated no funds for the resettlement of the 12,500 Beta Israel Gondor Jews still in Ethiopia. Jews from Ukraine and Europe have no problem gaining immediate entry to Israel, and being supported. Ethiopian Jews, meanwhile, spend their time studying Hebrew, waiting in horrible conditions, as displaced persons in Ethiopia.
These Jews are not permitted entry to Israel under the law of return, because of the Rabbinate interpretation of “who is a Jew”. The Beta Israel, are permitted to enter Israel under family reunification laws, and some have waited 20 years. Regardless, funds are needed for resettlement, which have now been terminated. The recently approved Israeli budget did find $3.5 billion for various special interest and a large allocation for haredi education.
World Diaspora supports The Jewish Agency for Israel, an Israeli organization, primarily funded by North American federations. JAFI is responsible for resettlement, but needs the cooperation and funds from the Israeli government. We have lived up to our responsibilities of the partnership, but the government of Israel has failed.
Donors in the United States must speak up to let our friends in Israel know that the Zionist dream requires that Israel be the homeland for all Jews, regardless of the color of their skin or what country they come from. Defining who is a Jew cannot be left to tiny sector of the Jewish world, and must be inclusive.
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights