The American Jewish community is very vocal, and rightfully concerned, the new Israeli government may erode the liberal democratic values that bind our two communities. However, American Jews are silent and fail to criticize Israel for not doing more to support Ukraine in their war with Russia. While Israel supports Ukraine in their war with Russia, it provides little humanitarian aid, no military assistance and does not participate in sanctions against Russia.
One foundational principal of Israel is to be the “light unto all nations.” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen recently said Israel would “talk less” about the war in Ukraine, but humanitarian aid would continue. While the free world is united against Russia in support of Ukraine, two major democracies, India and Israel, aren’t supporting Ukraine militarily. Israel doesn’t want to not antagonize Russia because it lets Israel intercept arms shipments from Iran through Syria and in Lebanon. However, Hezbollah is not an existential threat to Israel, but Iran’s nuclear program is. If Israel needs to take military action against Iran, would Israel not be better off with Europe and U.S. supporting its actions?
Other factors that are preventing Israel from supporting Ukraine more is the large number of Russian Israelis and the large number of Jews still living in Russia. However, 200,000 Jews still live in Ukraine, that we are supporting through the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.
It is time for Israel to increase its humanitarian aid and begin military aid to Ukraine.
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights