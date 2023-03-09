The battle over the Supreme Court is the beginning of a fundamental disagreement over the meaning of Zionism. The European Ashkenazi liberal social democracy foundation has shifted to the more autocratic Sephardic, Russian, religious sectors of society.
Israel was created to inclusively be a homeland for all Jews, but this new coalition takes a narrower view. The haredi community were traditionally never Zionist, and their primary focus is to fund their yeshivas. The religious Zionist see no place for Arabs in “Judea and Samaria” who have lived there for centuries. The Russian and Sephardic populations have faced antisemitism and discrimination, in their previous homelands, and show little tolerance for others.
The majority of Israelis may now be willing to trade liberal democracy for autocracy, like what happened in Hungary. Israel could lose the support of western democratic societies. AIPAC, JFNA, Conference of Presidents and the U.S. government are all signaling Israel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this. Regardless of what Netanyahu believes or wants to do, the demographics are driving the move to autocracy.
Israelis have taken to the streets because they recognize the serious threat to their state. If the Supreme Court is emasculated, civil disobedience and protests will be the only option available for dissenting voices. I believe only protecting the Supreme Court and requiring a “super majority” in the Knesset to override “basic laws,” can keep the country together. If Israel loses its liberal democracy, it will find it difficult if not impossible, defending its position in the world.
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights