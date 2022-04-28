Israel needs to join most of the free world in supporting U.S. and European sanctions against Russia. Israel was late in supporting Ukraine at the United Nations, and has provided only some humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. It needs to be supporting Ukraine with Iron Dome, which it really needs. Israel is trying not to anger Russia because it needs their cooperation when they intersect Iranian arms going to Hezbollah in Syria and Lebanon. While this is true, Hezbollah is not an existential threat to Israel, Iran is. Perhaps Israel could have gotten the U.S. and Europe to re-impose sanctions on Iran, in exchange for joining with them on sanctions against Russia.
What Israel is not saying, is that there are extensive business relationships between Russians and Israelis. There are 1.2 million ethnic Russians living in Israel, some in influential positions. Also, Israel may need to fly over Syria someday, to bomb the nuclear reactor in Iran, and would need Russian consent. This is a valid reason for not upsetting Russia, so it is not an easy decision.
Israelis clearly have enough of their own but security issues, but not supplying military aid to Ukraine or joining in the sanctions against Russia, I believe, is still a mistake. Iran still looms as it’s only existential threat. Israel is supposed to be the moral beacon to the world, and a “light unto all nations.” This should fundamentally guide its decisions when war crimes, and perhaps genocide, is happening.
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights