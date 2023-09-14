It is time for Israel to do the morally right thing and to provide militarily assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia. Israel has been accused of having no foreign policy, only a defense policy.
This is understandable, but its foreign/defense policy cannot be just to please Russian President Vlaldimir Putin. Defending against rocket and drone attacks has now become one of the most important aspects of the war. Israeli’s expertise in this area needs to be shared with Ukraine. This can be done quietly, if it is not already being done.
Granted, Russian cooperation is needed to intercept Iranian arms to Hezbollah though Syria. However, Hezbollah is not an existential threat to Israel, but Iran nuclear ambitions are. Would not the U.S. suppyling the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb to Israel, and the ability to deliver it, to Israel be more important. Helping Ukraine and its most important ally, the U.S., seems a better strategy, and at the same time be the moral thing to do.
Finally, a word to those that support political candidates that want to cut or eliminate U.S. military aid to Ukraine. Have they not read history and know what Charles Lindberg and “American Firsters” did during World War II? Saying it was not an American problem when Germany started World war II didn’t work out so well, did it?
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights