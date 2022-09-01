The authors of last week’s letter “Questioning AIPAC endorsements” appear to abandon the bipartisan standard that has assured America’s support for Israel going back decades. Their reasoning should worry all supporters of Israel as a secure, democratic state. Much like Hillary Clinton in the lead up to the 2016 election, the authors label as “right-wing extremists,” the 109 Republican candidates uprooted by APIAC’s new Super PAC – equivalent to more than half of the party’s current representation in Congress.
One may disagree with their views on other issues, but writing off half of the Republican party, and one would hope with the growing number of anti-Israel haters within the Democratic party, would leave Israel with few allies in American politics. Aside from the many geopolitical threats Israel faces, an America that is neutral or hostile to the Jewish state could prove existential in a crises.
Support for the U.S.-Israel relationship should transcend partisan politics and donors willing to cross the line on this issue should not be demonized. Indeed, we should fear a “democracy” where the party line trumps our ability to work with others in spite of our disagreements.
Randall Diamond
Beachwood