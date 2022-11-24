The undergraduate student government at Case Western Reserve University has now passed a truly malevolent, ignorant, totally detached from reality, anti-Israel resolution. Cited among “various illegal actions committed by the Israeli state,” were “apartheid,” a blockade intended to harm Gaza civilians, jailing of thousands of Palestinians and “extrajudicial killings.”
Pretty predictable boilerplate Students for Justice in Palestine charges. Of course, its boycott, divestment and sanctions movement call to the administration will go unheeded. The whole point of such exercises is but to further slander Israel and raise antisemitic agitation on campus. College administrators typically remain silent about such outrages. Thus, how notable that CWRU President Eric Kaler forthrightly denounced this action, calling it foundationally “profoundly anti-Israel and antisemitic.”
This is not the first, nor will it be the last, such student government resolution. Indeed, it notably cited other several similar resolutions by “student governments at peer institutions.” It also affirmed that Israeli “apartheid” was an “established fact by many international human rights groups.” This is how these slanders grow, as a veritable cascade of repeated calumnies.
Unfortunately, Jewish organizational campus response was to “express concern,” and call for “a welcome, nuanced, respectful and inclusive campus community.” All completely correct and well-intentioned, but entirely ineffective against such constant assaults, which need to be forcefully countered. Supporters of Israel have an overwhelmingly compelling case to make. It’s time they made it.
Richard D. Wilkins
Syracuse, N.Y.