The 75-year anniversary of Israel is a short but important chapter in the 3,500-year history of the Jewish people. The re-creation of the state, as a home for all Jews, regardless of their beliefs, is at the core of its declaration of independence. The declaration also said that the Jewish State would be established as a society, “as envisioned by the prophets,” protecting the weak and the “strangers in your midst’s.” The demonstrations in Israel in support of democracy reflect the importance of this core principal that have held for 75 years.
There are those that say the Diaspora should let Israelis decide their own future, and of course that should be, and what is happening. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is the home of all Jews. If so, the voice of the Diaspora should be heard. Just as Jews in the Diaspora support Israel against military threats, terrorism, and delegitimization, the threat to its democracy is just as existential.
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland has now joined with the protesters on the streets in Israel in support of democracy. Israelis will make their own decisions, but they need to hear our voice.
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights