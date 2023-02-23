Israel’s Supreme Court appoints its own members and can also revoke legislation. This imbalance of power requires correction by the Knesset, whose members were elected by the people. In democracies, either judges appoint themselves, but cannot invalidate laws, or judges, elected by another authority, can invalidate laws.
Letter writer David Goldberg (“Israeli faces ‘threat from within,’” Feb. 3) does not remember electing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lead Israel, but does not enlighten us regarding whether he is actually eligible to vote in Israel.
Regarding Goldberg’s concern about “respecting minority religions,” Christians and Muslims practice their faiths freely in Israel, but when Jordan occupied Jerusalem (1948 to 1967), synagogues were destroyed and tombstones from the ancient Mount of Olives Cemetery were used for paving stones.
Rockets, terrorists, antisemitism and Iran are existential threats to Israel, and after a Palestinian terrorist recently fired upon and killed worshipers outside a Jerusalem synagogue, Palestinians set off fireworks and passed out candy to celebrate the killing of Jewish civilians, but the UJA-Federation of New York is actually speaking out against the Israeli government. Goldberg will not be stabbed on the streets of Shaker Heights because he is Jewish, nor will his home or the UJA-Federation of New York be hit by a rocket.
Despite their superior wisdom, American Jews would be well advised to allow Israel to work out new policies based on how the Israeli public perceives developments of recent decades. Only Israelis will bear the consequences of whatever decisions their government makes.
Julia Lutch
Davis, Calif.