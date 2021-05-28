J Street is deeply saddened by violence in Israel and Gaza. We unequivocally condemn the indiscriminate rocket attacks by Hamas and other militant groups and fervently support Israel’s need to defend its citizens.
We also recognize that the aggressive actions of Israelis in seeking to dispossess Palestinian families in East Jerusalem and oppose Palestinian protesters helped spark the current crisis.
The international community needed to facilitate an immediate cease-fire and stop the ongoing process of evictions and displacements.
J Street is calling on the Biden administration to take proactive, decisive steps to address this crisis, both short and long term, by appointing a truly renowned and respected special envoy to address the underlying issues.
We need a more balanced approach that truly respects the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians to help influence Israeli policy. While remaining fully committed to Israel’s security and to the full amount of assistance currently promised, the United States must recognize that by allowing U.S.-sourced military equipment to be used in connection with evictions, demolitions and settlement expansion, it is facilitating the creeping annexation of Palestinian territory, escalating tensions and cementing a permanent undemocratic and unacceptable one-state reality.
Our biblical text teaches that nation will not take up the sword against nation, and they will never again train for war. We at J Street urge our elected officials to work for what seems impossible – an Israel at peace, secure in its democracy and its pluralism, peacefully living side-by-side with the Palestinian people in two states.
Loree Resnik
J Street CLE Chair