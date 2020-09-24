Nothing is more important than our children’s education. I am not convinced that State Sen. Matt Dolan agrees.
Last year, Dolan sponsored an amendment to give a $5.8 million tax break to one of Ohio’s wealthiest communities, the Village of Hunting Valley, at the expense of children in the Orange City School District.
Residents of Hunting Valley asked Dolan for the tax break because they felt they were paying more than their fair share in property taxes. Comparing the tax effort index used by Ohio’s Department of Education to evaluate the level of tax paid versus the capacity to pay, Hunting Valley is well below average. In fact, Hunting Valley residents should be paying more in property taxes just to meet the state average.
Dolan added the amendment to the biennial budget during the final stages of the process. Fortunately, Orange district officials noticed the change, and the governor agreed to use his line-item veto power to strike the amendment from the budget.
I have no confidence that Dolan will ensure public schools are “properly funded so every child is guaranteed a quality education” as stated on his website.
Instead, I will vote for his opponent, Tom Jackson. Jackson promises to protect public education and invest in our future. He wants to end the unconstitutional school funding model and reduce the need for local levies. I support these too. And I support Jackson for District 24 state senator.
Sara DuMuch
Moreland Hills