Last year, Ohio Sen. Matt Dolan added an amendment to the budget significantly reducing Hunting Valley residents’ property taxes and eliminating $5.8 million a year from Orange City Schools.
Dolan, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, with help from the Batchelder Co., a well-connected lobbying firm, garnered support at the state house for the amendment. He slipped the amendment into the biennial budget in a joint conference committee toward the very end of the review process, bypassing formal hearings.
Fortunately, Orange district officials spotted the amendment and the governor line-item vetoed it before the budget was approved.
Why would Dolan work to defund public education? A quick review of his campaign filings revealed that Dolan has benefited from Hunting Valley resident donations. Businessman Mal Mixon gave Dolan’s campaign $2,500. Nursing home owner Brian Colleran and his relatives added $12,700 to the Republican senator’s campaign fund. Businessman Jon Lindseth and attorney Richard Hollington donated an additional $8,000.
Dolan’s Orange schools tax dodge attempt does not represent my expectations of funding for schools. Who does? Dolan’s opponent, Tom Jackson, does.
Jackson will work to stop the siphoning of taxpayer funds from our public schools. He will ensure every child receives an excellent education, invest in public schools and colleges, and demand accountability for all schools receiving public funds and vouchers.
Now that aligns with my values. I will vote for Tom Jackson for District 24 State Senate.
Ina Adkins
Solon