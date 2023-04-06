In 2010, David Markovich, a student in my first-year composition class at John Carroll University, asked me if I would be the faculty adviser of a Hillel chapter. Although I told him there probably weren’t enough Jewish students to support a Hillel at a Jesuit university, David persisted, and we soon had a chapter which hosted many activities, including a seder, attended by both Jewish and non-Jewish students.
Now I have read that JCU will be the first Jesuit school to join the Hillel International Campus Climate Initiative. Although I am no longer teaching at JCU, I have seen how the Jewish presence on campus has grown, and I am proud of what David initiated. Congratulations to JCU and everyone who has made David’s dream a reality.
Gail Arnoff
Shaker Heights