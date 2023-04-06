In 2010, David Markovich, a student in my first-year composition class at John Carroll University, asked me if I would be the faculty adviser of a Hillel chapter. Although I told him there probably weren’t enough Jewish students to support a Hillel at a Jesuit university, David persisted, and we soon had a chapter which hosted many activities, including a seder, attended by both Jewish and non-Jewish students.

Now I have read that JCU will be the first Jesuit school to join the Hillel International Campus Climate Initiative. Although I am no longer teaching at JCU, I have seen how the Jewish presence on campus has grown, and I am proud of what David initiated. Congratulations to JCU and everyone who has made David’s dream a reality.

Gail Arnoff

Shaker Heights

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.