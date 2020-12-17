An election of critical importance to all of us is taking place in Georgia on Jan. 5. Jon Ossoff, who is Jewish, and the Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock are Democrats running for U.S. Senate.
Warnock is the senior pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s former congregation. Should Ossoff and Warnock win, it would just tip the balance of the Senate so that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could no longer wield power. McConnell has consistently put party over country, rewriting rules to favor his political interests.
Ossoff’s opponent, David Perdue, the incumbent and one of President Donald Trump’s top loyalists, has been investigated by the FBI, accused of a series of shady, lucrative stock market trades concerning insider information on the coronavirus.
When Ossoff blew the whistle on Perdue’s abuse of office, Perdue pulled out of debates. Perdue has run an anti-Semitic ad against Ossoff, including a photo in which Ossoff’s nose was lengthened.
The outcome of the Georgia election determines who controls the Senate, and will have a serious impact on health care, approval of federal judges, the environment and other legislation affecting us all. The success of President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda is essential for all Americans. McConnell has proven himself as someone who does not act in America’s best interests when it conflicts with his own.
We need to do everything we can to support victories for Ossoff and Warnock. Please consider a donation to both campaigns for the sake of our great nation.
Naomi Stein
University Heights