Before Roe v Wade, abortions were illegal. Nevertheless, there are differences between Jewish law and Christian law regarding troubled pregnancies.
In Jewish law, when a prospective mother is inflicted with a troubled pregnancy, it becomes more important to save the mother at the possible expense of the fetus. In Christian law, it becomes more important to try to save the fetus at the expense of the mother. I certainly favor Jewish law.
Some politicians such as Ken Blackwell, who fortunately lost to Ted Strickland in his Ohio governor’s race, favor Christian law. I wonder which law is favored by the right-wingers who express views to this paper.
Donald Levy
Mayfield Heights