Jewish Women for Joe is mobilizing Joe Biden supporters around the country and we need your help.
There’s a saying: “As Ohio Goes, So Goes the Nation.” Every president who has won Ohio the last 56 years has won the White House. Like many of you, I don’t want to wake up Nov. 4 and wish I had done more. The future of our democracy is at stake.
Each of us must ask friends, family, neighbors and colleagues how they plan to vote. Help them check their voter registration online at voterlookup.ohiosos.gov, encourage them to apply now for their mail-in ballots and return their ballot immediately. The deadline to register is Oct. 5. We also host phone banks every Thursday. You don’t need to be a woman or Jewish to participate.
I received a message from a friend who said: “I grew up in Romania with fascist Trumps and Communist Trumps. They all have in common pathological narcissism, and no soul, but they are very good at creating a cult of personality. I am truly frightened for this country and our children and grandchildren’s future.”
Each of us can help ensure a strong voter turnout in this critical election. What will you do tomorrow? The next day? Our Jewish community is a small part of those eligible to vote in Ohio, but we have the power to make a difference.
Let’s do everything we can to elect Biden and Kamala Harris to lead our country.
Suellen Kadis
Moreland Hills