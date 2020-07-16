We are astonished to witness the support for the Black Lives Matter movement among Jews who fancy themselves proponents of social justice. This movement has hijacked a noble sentiment in forming a Marxist, anarchist, anti-Semitic organization. It seeks to destroy our families and our country. Hate, divisiveness and violence are its organizing principles. Neither Blacks nor others benefit.
Mainstream Jewish organizations and newspapers remain focused on the anti-Semites of the right, the lone skinheads and marginalized white supremacists. Unfortunately, they will always exist. We must be ever vigilant. Meanwhile there is little attention paid to the ascendant anti-Semitism of the left. The Cleveland Jewish News found it appropriate to devote a half-page to a swastika formed on a pepperoni pizza.
Where is the coverage of the ongoing leftist anti-Semitic protests and violence in our cities? Where is the coverage of Black Lives Matter, with antifa, destroying public and private property, threatening law abiding citizens all over the country, often targeting Jews? As of this writing we are still wondering. To the Anti-Defamation League, we ask – if there is “no place for hate,” what about the hate that Black Lives Matter and antifa spew daily? Both the CJN and the ADL claim to advocate for and inform the Jewish community. But the double standard, the editorial chicanery, has alienated many.
It is time for Blacks and Jews to join together again. We must repudiate Black Lives Matter and their violent partners, and work together to create peaceful, meaningful change.
Benno Rosenthal
Beachwood
Doreen Warn
Beachwood