Jewish Family Experience has a family Sunday school that combines adult learning with Jewish education for children. There are some weeks that the children and adults learn together.
This past week, the Sunday school children from grades four and up watched a movie with the adults and then had a discussion afterward. The movie was “Paper Clips,” about middle
school children in rural Tennessee learning about the Holocaust and collecting paperclips to represent the people who were killed in the Holocaust. The documentary is wonderful and definitely worth watching, but the real message here is that family learning is so important.
The discussion about anti-Semitism with the adults and children after the movie was inspiring. The messages the children took from this movie sparked really interesting conversation and that conversation continued into the afternoon as my 10-year-old daughter and I discussed more about the Holocaust and what it means to be Jewish.
We plan to take a family trip to Israel and I know the movie and the discussion will have made a huge impact on all of us as we explore the homeland of the Jews. I just have to express my sincere gratitude to JFX for making such an impact on our family – encouraging our Jewish pride and helping us educate our children by educating us as well.
Marni Turell
Beachwood