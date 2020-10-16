What a joy it was celebrating Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in person, outside, safely distanced with family, friends and congregants at Jewish Family Experience (JFX).
Rabbi Sruly and Ruchi Koval led beautiful, meaningful services, including optional break-out sessions for teens and mussar (character building) classes, adding meaning and practical tips for growth in the coming year. As per the creative, inclusive mission of JFX, both holidays had a morning and afternoon session to maximize the number of people able to participate in the outdoor, tent-covered service.
As a congregation that welcomes Jews of all denominations looking to learn and find relevancy in Judaism, JFX succeeded in making the holidays spiritually meaningful, warm and inspiring. For all they accomplished, I am impressed and eternally grateful.
Laura Simon
Beachwood