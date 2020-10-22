Unforgettable or unable to be forgotten. That is how the French portray their favorite celebrities. And if ever there was a Cleveland celebrity who is unforgettable, it is our own former Jewish National Fund Tree of Life honoree Harlan Diamond.
Harlan spent the past 60 years serving the finest cuisine and hospitality to all who entered Executive Caterers at Landerhaven and elsewhere. We were so proud to see Harlan standing by the main entrance greeting each of our guests personally. Harlan made JNF and our guests feel like family.
Harlan has planted over 1,000 trees in Israel in honor of family, friends and guests. Jewish National Fund and our Northern Ohio board of directors wish Harlan health and happiness in his retirement.
Jewish National Fund Cleveland Board of Directors