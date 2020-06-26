I have just become a member of an organization called “TIME’S UP.” It is an organization that fights against sexual harassment, sexual assault and sex discrimination. It is primarily an organization that fights for women’s equality and women’s rights, and on behalf of women’s issues.
I will be damned if I am going to allow a bunch of annoying and irritating man haters and male bashers, as well as men who have guilty consciences, to stop me from fighting for what I have always believed in since I was three years old. I am sick and tired and totally fed up with my fellow males who hurt, abuse and traumatize women. I am more than willing and able to “face them down.” They don’t scare me or intimidate me at all.
This is the hill that I am willing to die on. I look forward to having conversations with them about what makes a man a “real man.”
And it is about time that someone called out the man haters and male bashers. I understand why you are so angry and bitter, but I will not be poisoned by your bitterness. You will not stop me from fighting for the goal of a world in which all men respect all women and in which men no longer hurt, abuse and traumatize women.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.