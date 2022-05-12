Jewish Cleveland should be proud of yet another major contribution to the health and strength of the national Jewish community. The Federation-led effort to host JPro 22, a conference for Jewish communal professionals from across North America, was spectacular.
JPro serves professionals who work in local Jewish community centers, Jewish social service agencies, synagogues and schools, along with those who work for regional and national Jewish organizations of all types. The network and sharing works best when people can get together like this.
The sight of 1,200 dedicated Jewish communal workers at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland was fantastic. The spirit and energy, amped-up because this was the first such gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic began, was inspirational. It had “Cleveland” written all over it, as Jewish Federation of Cleveland President Erika Rudin-Luria and her team’s leadership amplified and gave context to the planning done by JPro and the Jewish Federations of North America. Together, they produced a brilliant array of training, educational and practical sessions which will empower the participants to drive hundreds of local Jewish organizations and all of our national Jewish efforts ahead.
Downtown Cleveland and dozens of demonstration sites shined so brightly and made us intensely proud of our community and our town. Mazal tov to all involved.
Joel Fox
Beachwood