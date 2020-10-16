JStreet had a successful Zoom launch of its Cleveland chapter on Sept. 30 with more than 100 in attendance. The chapter was the result of several Clevelanders who found a home in J Street, which is Pro Israel/Pro Peace.
Through their interest and spreading their enthusiasm, the Cleveland chapter was born. Jeremy Ben-Ami, J Street president, and New York Times correspondent Roger Cohen (who happens to be my cousin) had a spirited and informative exchange on several topics, including making the case for a two-state solution. Roger also gave his thoughts on Israel’s normalizing its relationship with the UAE and Bahrain.
I look forward to J Street CLE having more stimulating and pertinent events and I am proud to be a member.
Peta Moskowitz
Pepper Pike