While there are some individuals, who were posting and requesting that we place our vote for “cutest” single in the Cleveland Jewish News’ Jstyle singles’ issue (before the issue came out) in truth, the CJN was asking us to vote on our “favorite” single. In my opinion, this was no better because on what were we to base this vote, since, at that time, we knew nothing about these singles? Were we to base our vote on their external appearances? Was this a popularity contest to see which of our singles knows the most people in town?
Why was Jstyle making a competition out of something that was not one? Why were they encouraging others to vote on something as superficial as appearance and popularity, when character, morals and values, dreams and goals all comprise one’s attractiveness, worth and overall beauty?
In our society, research has shown us that the amount of melanin in our skins, biological genders, sexual expressions and identities, both height and weight and many other superficial factors, all of which have absolutely nothing to do with competence, contribute to and greatly influence one’s opportunities for success. In the future, I would encourage Jstyle to find a better way to engage their readers online and to do away with this worthless and tasteless competition and false criteria of measurement.
Sharon Fagin
Beachwood