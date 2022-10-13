Racist, antisemitic remarks – the mantra of liberal democratic rhetoric.
The speech police in action.
Let us talk first about an Ohio abortion law. If or when a law such as Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein mentions is enacted, it is passed by elected officials of Ohio. This means that the citizens of Ohio have the ability to choose what laws they want written. That is the way democracy works.
Having read that someone says something does not make it true. It is very easy to believe something you want to believe. But often the writers accidentally or purposely charges, omits or adds words that change the meaning of the statement. Yet, Weinstein jumps to the attack without actually verifying the statement. (“Weinstein: Vance’s antisemitic, racist abortion comment ‘dangerous’,” Sept. 30)
The terms, racist and antisemitic easily roll off one’s tongue if it verifies his dislikes.
I’m sure Weinstein would be very upset if during his campaign for re-election someone misquotes him and claims he is a racist.
Jumping without looking is dangerous.
David Munitz
Orange