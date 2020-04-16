When Jewish War Veterans’ national Cmdr. Harvey Weiner testified before Congress on Feb. 26, he deviated from the typical testimony by a JWV national commander. As a member of the JWV, I took umbrage when Weiner had the unmitigated gall to arrogantly dictate to our legislators that they must show courage even if the legislators lose their jobs to make sure military funding is not used to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.
Who does he think he is? He is supposed to represent all the members of the JWV. Did he take a poll of the entire JWV membership? Since when does he have the right to politically opine, especially when his opinion would not help to support a secure and strong America, but would, in fact, weaken and endanger America’s safety and security?
It was irresponsible and unbelievable that the high and mighty Weiner would show such utter disdain for a border security wall which would protect America’s southern border and provide Americans safety and security. Members of the JWV should be outraged by his offensive behavior and immediately act to remove him from his office.
Joel M. Weiner
Mayfield Heights