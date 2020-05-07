Joel M. Weiner used about 10 square inches of newsprint to rant and rave about the Jewish War Veteran’s national commander’s speech to Congress. (“JWV commander’s remarks off base,” April 17)
Joel’s complaint was that the commander, Harvey Weiner, requested that the U.S. Legislature should not fund President Donald Trump’s wall on our southern border.
The Jewish War Veteran newspaper used about 60 square inches of print for the speech, of which the commander suggested – in one sentence – that military funding is not to be used to finance Trump’s wall.
The commander expressed his opinion and I agree with him. I am a member of Post 44. So he represented my thinking about the wall.
Melvin Wolk
Beachwood