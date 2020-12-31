Thank you to the Cleveland Jewish News for the excellent coverage of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry (“Kosher Food Pantry shifts to meet needs,” Dec. 11, 2020).
As of Dec. 21, the Kosher Food Pantry has provided fresh produce, protein and groceries to 56,750 men, women and families challenged by food insecurity in 2020. KFP served 50 ZIP codes, with many from the suburbs unemployed and in need of help for the first time, as well as seniors in lockdown conditions. In response to the pandemic, KFP installed trailers for more room to pack, and changed to door-to-door delivery and no-touch drive through open pantry.
KFP is one of the largest food relief agencies in Northeast Ohio. It is amongst the few that stayed opened during the pandemic and served 47% more seniors and 42% more families than last year.
Meeting needs year to year is only possible because of the support of donors and volunteers, and a small but mighty staff. CJN coverage and individuals sharing KFP’s story on social media play a critical role, too, getting the word out and enabling KFP to meet the needs of vulnerable people in our own backyard.
Please visit kosherfb.org if you need help or to learn more about volunteering or donating.
Harriet Rosenberg Mann, Member
KFP Advisory Board
Shaker Heights