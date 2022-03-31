President Joe Biden has been blaming our record-breaking high fuel prices on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Even though the invasion obviously exasperates the fuel crises, gas prices have been steadily rising well before the invasion.
The Biden policy of turning to our adversaries to get our oil instead of using our own massive oil reserves is asinine, anti-American and self-destructive. If the Biden regime really and truly wanted to keep the price of gasoline low, his policies would be 180 degrees the opposite of what they are. On day one of his taking over the White House, he immediately and purposely attempted to destroy anything that former President Donald Trump had promised and accomplished to help make America energy independent.
One of the many clearly beneficial policies was the construction of the Keystone Pipeline, which would have provided us over 800,000 barrels of oil, over 11,000 construction jobs, and over $2 billion in earnings for American workers. Killing the pipeline was unbelievable lunacy. The use of fossil fuels, which is undeniably imperative in running our entire economy has been demonized by the leftist-controlled Biden regime.
Gas prices have risen a whopping 48% since Biden took office. It is obvious that Biden’s energy policy is being dictated by the radical green technology environmentalists. It is awful and reprehensible to witness the destruction of our country by the weak, feckless policies of the Biden regime and the left. We need to take our country back now.
Joel Weiner
Mayfield Heights