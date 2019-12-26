Kol hakavod to Rabbi Yossi and Estie Marozov and the staff and leadership at Friendship Circle. It’s heartening to read about their dramatic growth since they moved to Pepper Pike, but even more important than their numerical progress is all the good they’ve brought to our community.
Through them and the teens with whom they work, they’ve enriched people’s lives in innumerable ways. Their work is the epitome of kedushah – sacred and life-transforming for everyone involved.
Deborah and Jerry D. Isaak-Shapiro
Pepper Pike