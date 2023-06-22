Kosher food at Progressive Field is not new and Jacobs Field was one of the first baseball stadiums after Baltimore to offer kosher food. (“Mendel’s KC BBQ hopes to score with kosher food at Progressive Field,“ June 16).
Earl Lefkovitz and I brought kosher hot dogs to Jacobs Field (well-documented in many articles in the Cleveland Jewish News). The loss of the certified kosher stand at Progressive Field had nothing to do with either the Cleveland Guardians or Delaware North, who run the concessions at Progressive Field. It stemmed from Cleveland Kosher not being able to find people to provide the supervision. Over the last several years, I have had several conversations with both the Guardians and Delaware North, hoping to bring back the kosher stand. A number of alternatives were discussed. All of the issues surrounding Shabbat had long been worked out.
I am encouraged regarding the discussion surrounding Mendel’s potential opening at the ballpark. But, this was never a kashrut issue – it has been a staffing issue and a financial issue.
We all need to continue to make kosher food more accessible and returning kosher food to Progressive Field is a good start.
Tom Sudow
Shaker Heights