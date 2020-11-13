I read with interest and tears Ruchi Koval’s column about her dog, Wolfie (“Be like Wolfie,” Nov. 6).
My 13-year-old rescue therapy dog, Ollie, who has brightened the lives of residents of Menorah Park and classrooms for students with disabilities, slipped off the bed and ruptured his disk four weeks ago. He let out the loudest yelp I have ever heard. He was unable to stand or walk and I held him not knowing at the time what had happened.
I was inconsolable thinking that this was the end. We took him to MedVet in Akron and the wonderful neurosurgeon there operated on his back and he can now stand and walk, though a bit wobbly. Like Ruchi’s Wolfie, Ollie is his same sweet cuddly self, albeit slipping and sliding on non-carpeted floors and adjusting to his new normal.
We can all learn resilience, patience and hope from our animal friends and once this pandemic is over, Ollie will be back at his job, providing love, snuggles and kisses to Menorah Park residents.
Bonnie Cole
Shaker Heights