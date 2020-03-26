Thank you to Cleveland Jewish News Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman for covering the story about Roman Frayman. (“Holocaust survivor: ‘Don’t ever say, I’m not Jewish,’” March 13)
Written and illustrated by two local teens and created for school-age children, the book is part of a series called “A Book By Me.” Jane came to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple on the Sunday morning when Roman spoke to our sixth graders and their parents. She captured the feel of Roman’s presentation with compassion and accuracy.
Now, while we are all staying at home, I recommend everyone visit the
abookbyme.com. On a reminiscing note, Jane and I were choir partners at Shaker Heights High School, way back when.
Susan Ringel
Pepper Pike