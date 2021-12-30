A vote of 10-7 not to censure the courageous Toronto school board trustee Alexandra Lulka, who warned the community that materials that promoted Jew killing were being labeled “educational,” is hardly vindication (“Toronto school board votes not to censure trustee who brought attention to antisemitism,” cjn.org).
The fact that seven trustees and the school board human rights office supported infecting impressionable students with materials advocating Jew killing is pathetic. Yes, this time there was success, but an antisemitic cancer analogous to that of Joseph Goebbels and his brown shirts is metastasizing in the Toronto School Board.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.