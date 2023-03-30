As a longtime Lyndhurst resident, it’s encouraging to see Mayor Patrick A. Ward concerned about a huge swath of Lyndhurst real estate being once again underdeveloped and undertaxed. Specifically, the former TRW property. This land was amazingly not part of the fabulous Legacy Village development that was pitched to residents at meetings decades ago.
In 2012, over 160 acres of prime Lyndhurst land just across Richmond Road was passed along to The Conservation Fund, effectively expunging the property from having any value to Lyndhurst residents other than dog walk or bike path.
One of the commercial real estate trade publications characterized Acacia as “The single most developable property in Northeast Ohio.”
I’m glad that at a time when Lyndhurst’s tax coffers could use a boost, the mayor is letting his voice be heard.
Calvin Ryan
Lyndhurst